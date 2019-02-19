Introducing TokenBot. Trade crypto right in Telegram from Binance, Coinbase, and over 24+ other cryptocurrency exchanges.
Type in natural language to execute buy and sell orders and get the price of any coin.
Shaun NewsumMaker@snewsum
Excited to officially announce our launch. TokenBot is a chat bot trading solution for the cryptocurrency traders. We figured since most crypto traders use messaging apps - we build a secure way for them to trade from them. TokenBot integrates with over 24+ exchanges and we're adding more weekly. Let me know you what you think! oh it's free!
