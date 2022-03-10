Products
Home
→
Token Minter
Token Minter
Create and deploy your token smart contract, no-code & free
🏷 Free
Crypto
+ 2
Token Minter is a permissionless tool available to anyone who is looking for a way to easily create and deploy a token smart contract. No coding required.
Deploy tokens right from your browser with a few button clicks on any of the major blockchain networks.
Featured
36m ago
