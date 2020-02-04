Discussion
2 Reviews
Ian Balina
Maker
Thank you for hunting Token Metrics @naeemol. Excited to share Token Metrics with the Product Hunt community. Product Hunt users can use the coupon code PRODUCTHUNT to receive a 10% lifetime discount. Token Metrics is an evolution of our famous ICO analytics spreadsheet. At its peak, one million unique people were using our spreadsheet every month to make better crypto investments, which was fantastic. But the system we created wasn’t built to handle millions of users, and eventually, we had to take it down because it couldn’t scale. However, after seeing the power of that spreadsheet, we knew what we had to do next. We set about creating not just a spreadsheet but building an application that would help people make money. Over the last two years, we've poured everything we have into this project. Token Metrics analyzes not just ICOs, but also cryptocurrencies and tokens currently trading on exchanges. We have added artificial intelligence and over 74 data points to create the world's first real-time AI-based crypto ratings. And we’ve put together an all-star team to get it off the ground. We wanted to ensure that this is the single best crypto analytics platform available anywhere—at any price. But we also wanted to make sure it is accessible to everyone — even those on a very tight budget. We invite the community to give us feedback and we will be here to answer any questions, thank you.
