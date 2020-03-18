Toilet Paper Calculator

Discussion
Would you recommend this product?No reviews yet
Leo Zakour
Maker
Hi there PH 👋 We are in a crucial time where we all need to give something back to society. We encourage everyone to take this pandemic seriously and stay at home. However, we know this situation leads to nervous shopping of basic supplies and in many times hoarding basic products like toilet paper. We all go crazy and believe we need a million rolls of toilet paper, but when you really calculate it you figure out that you are (maybe) overreacting. 😉 Use our calculator to be able to determine how many rolls of toilet paper you really need to purchase and avoid shortages that induce panic in the community. I hope everyone stays home and stays safe! Leo
Upvote (1)Share
This is genius and well needed. Great work and it even looks great! 👍
UpvoteShare