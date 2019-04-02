Togetherly

Browse Youtube and watch it together with your best buddy in perfect sync. If one person leaves the app for a while to check something else like notifications video will be paused. Both parties can forward the video and pause the video.
praveen poojaryMaker@praveenpoojary1
Hello Hunters, A few months ago I was looking for an app which helps to watch Youtube with another person all while chatting. I have a habit of watching Youtube with my girlfriend when we are sitting next to each other so which lead to a thought why can't we do it when we are not next to each other. Yes, I did find a few apps which can help you do that like Airtime and Rabbit. We tried both apps for a month and both look similar in look and feel but both failed to help us achieve what we wanted. Both have stability issues and both are targeted towards teenagers and group watching so the design is a bit confusing. We both are liking it a lot but at this point, I am not even sure whether I have to make this as my full-time startup and work on iPhone app also or just keep it as a side project. Any feedback or suggestions would be highly appreciated. Thank you.
