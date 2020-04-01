Discussion
Would you recommend this product?No reviews yet
Sam Davyson
Maker
Pro
Spreadsheets are still the most flexible software creation tool in existence. Excel and now Google Sheets allow millions of non developers to produce software within their workbooks. However while spreadsheets are great experiences for authoring tools, they aren't so easy for your users. Toga allows you to create apps from your Google Sheets so you can provide an easy interface for your team (or even your customers and partners) to access, edit and create data. Permissions are integrated to you can limit by the sheet, column and row. I'd love to hear what you think!
Upvote (2)Share
Seems like quite good software. Interested to try it out!
UpvoteShare