TofuTogether

Chat, date and make friends with other vegan and vegetarian singles. Advert free modern vegan and vegetarian dating app.
discussion
Would you recommend this product?
Thomas Coward
MakerTofuTogether Co-founder
Hey! :-) TofuTogther is a very recently released Vegan and Vegetarian dating app based in the UK. We also launched in the USA today and it is available to download on the store now. We've spent a lot of time looking at vegan dating apps, and dating apps more broadly to see what they do well and where they go wrong. We've done away with annoying adverts and created a great experience for free, with the option to upgrade but we don't want people to feel restricted so we have tried to be generous in what free users can do. There are no silly caps on having to pay to message other users, so chat away to yours hearts content! If you are based in the UK or USA, please try and app and let us know what you think!
Share