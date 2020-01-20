ToffeeShare 2.0

Discussion
Dirk de Boer
Last year I shared ToffeeShare on Product Hunt, and was amazed by the amount of positive feedback. That made me want to take ToffeeShare to the next level, so I've been working tirelessly on improvements that I would now like to present: Mobile Connect is a new and easy way of sharing files directly from and to your mobile devices by scanning a QR-Code. Simply select the files you want to share, scan the QR-Code and you can transfer files from and to any PC without using a cable. I've had many requests to make it possible to send multiple files at once. So now you can :) Last but not least: On Chrome and Firefox ToffeeShare now no longer has any file size limit, which means you can share files as big as you want.
Some background info: With my work I often had to share large files with colleagues or clients. This always forced me to use a third party services, with annoying limitations such as registration and file size limits. But also with the files still stored somewhere on their server afterwards. With that frustration I started working on a solution, which led to ToffeeShare. Please try it and tell me what you think :)
