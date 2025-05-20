Launches
Toffee Tabs
Toffee Tabs
Ditch the bookmarks and upgrade your workflow
Organise your browsing with Toffee Tabs Tired of hunting through a sea of tabs or struggling to find saved links? Toffee Tabs replaces traditional bookmarks with a clean, intuitive interface that helps you stay focused and organised.
Productivity
User Experience
Developer Tools
About this launch
Toffee Tabs
Ditch the bookmarks and upgrade your workflow
Toffee Tabs by
Toffee Tabs
was hunted by
Simon Exton
in
Productivity
User Experience
Developer Tools
. Made by
Simon Exton
. Featured on May 21st, 2025.
Toffee Tabs
is not rated yet. This is Toffee Tabs's first launch.