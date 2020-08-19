discussion
Would you recommend this product?
4 Reviews
Nikita Kolmogorov
Maker
Hello everyone! Nikita's here, the creator of Todorant. I've developed Todorant solo — server, web, iOS and Android apps — using the most advanced tech stack. Even though my products are used by over 20 000 000 people (see the stats at https://borodutch.com), this is my first solo project on such a technical scale! I'm eager for the feedback on both the app *and* the productivity methodology I developed. Feel free to drop a comment! To give you a little bit of the context: in early 2019 I started to research and experiment with a variety of productivity methodologies, I've read over 20 books (like GTD, Eat That Frog and Willpower), tried every single advice one by one and carefully tracked whether they objectively improved, harmed or didn't have any effect on my productivity. Afterwards, I filtered the list to get the 20% of rules that should give 80% of improvements and wrote a blog post on it (https://bit.ly/3kXxTA8), which I then shared with my close friends. After we all tried the advice given and modified it a bit, I developed the very first version of Todorant in ~36 hours for personal use (here's the timelapse in ~12 minutes: https://bit.ly/314TjUe). People who previously tried the rules began to demand access to this system so I opened it to the world. Since then, a bit more than 6000 users created over 100 000 tasks on Todorant! I'm incredibly proud of what I was able to achieve alone and without any development or marketing budget at all and I thought that sharing Todorant with the Product Hunt community can be a logical next step. Please, check out Todorant on iOS (https://apple.co/325IXm3), Android (https://bit.ly/2YdiTV9) or web (https://todorant.com). Todorant also has a Telegram bot (https://t.me/todorant_bot) and Mozilla Add-on (https://mzl.la/2DVTYyF)! P.S., if you are an Apple user, please, *create an account on the web first* to get the free 30-day trial without the annoying Apple in-app purchases paywall that automatically converts free trial into a paid subscription. Apple did not allow me to offer my own trial without a paywall threatening to remove my apps from the App Store. Thank you a lot! Cheers!
Upvote (1)Share
I've been using todorant since its early beta and can say that it's boosting my productivity on a daily basis. Todorant makes it easier to finish tasks than to skip them, which is the killer feature a lazy person like me needs. Keep it up!
Thank you a lot for sharing your experience!
Todorant is innovative app, that changing your mindset and brings a lot of philosophy if you're using it with recommendations from Nikita's Telegram channel (https://t.me/golden_borodutch)!
@yurayakimenko thank you for the kind words!!
I was one of the early users of this product. I enjoy innovative and minimalist approach of the app for solving people's productivity issues. 11/10, would recommend!
@almostvoid thank you for the feedback! I appreciate it!
@gaserd123 Thank you for the comment!