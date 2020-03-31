Discussion
Hey👋 Todoo started as an attempt to replicate the todo management system I have on my whiteboard. This system works by labeling daily tasks as either open, completed, canceled or recurring. Open todos are in-progress or new. Completed todos - are done. Canceled todos are tasks I no longer have to do, but still need to see. Recurring todos are tasks that repeat throughout the day - like washing your hands. Some new features come with this system being an app, and not on a whiteboard - such as infinitely nesting sub-todos and the ability to add reminders. Todoo is for short-term tasks - the core idea is to only add tasks you can complete today. I hope you find my system useful 💪 Cheers, Hessel
