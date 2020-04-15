Discussion
Hey, Product Hunt crowd! Three months ago, we launched ToDoBot for Slack - a simple Slack app that allowed you to manage personal to-dos and share some of them with your teammates. We've had a tremendous success with it: almost 3000 teams signed up in 3 months and created about 30000 to-dos (that's a lot of threes, ha?) ToDoBot, since then, grew into a full-fledged task management product for your team: we've got lists, channel-level sharing, filters, integrations, and more. Today we're launching a very important new feature - ToDoBot for Chrome. A lot of us spend a significant portion of our day in Slack. Yet, a web browser with thousands of cloud apps and, especially, email is where we spend the rest. At ToDoBot, we have a simple philosophy: your task list should live where you do your work. ToDoBot for Chrome puts your tasks one click away from the rest of your tools. ➕ Create ToDos right in Chrome Create ToDos by typing them in or selecting any text on the page. 🤝 Share tasks with your team Add tasks to shared lists, post to channels, or share them with your teammates directly. 🔥 Prioritize easily Everything is always urgent; we know that. Indicate the priority by adding fire to your tasks. ✅ Complete when ready Create in Slack - complete in Chrome or vice versa. 📝 Organize tasks in lists From grocery list to Mars colonization plan - everything fits in ToDoBot. ⚠️IMPORTANT⚠️ ToDoBot for Chrome requires Slack with the regular ToDoBot already installed in it https://www.thetodobot.com/ We are looking forward to hearing your feedback! ✌️
We love ToDoBot at Touchbase and we're excited to see there's now a Chrome extension. Great job @maxim_leonovich and @fan_andy!
Thank you, @joetaylorland !
Thank you @joetaylorland 🙌
