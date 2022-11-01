Products
Todo & Time
A web app to manage todo and time
In Todo & Time predicts and pre-allocates the time it will take to complete a Todo. Start the stopwatch and concentrate on the task so as not to exceed the expected time.
Launched in
Productivity
,
Time Tracking
,
Tech
by
Todo & Time
About this launch
Todo & Time
A web app to manage Todo and time
0
reviews
1
follower
Follow for updates
Todo & Time by
Todo & Time
was hunted by
Masaki
in
Productivity
,
Time Tracking
,
Tech
. Made by
Masaki
. Featured on November 1st, 2022.
Todo & Time
is not rated yet. This is Todo & Time's first launch.
Upvotes
2
Comments
1
Day rank
#21
Week rank
#59
