Grant Richmond
Hey everyone! Finally got around to launching todo.tax 🎉 It's a bit of a dumb side project, I had the idea for it when I was struggling with productivity and I'm hoping it can maybe help some people. It's a pretty basic todo list, with a sadistic side. Instead of assigning a priority to a todo, you give it a monetary value. If you do not check off the todo in 24 hours you will be charged the value of that todo. This is part of my plan to launch 4 different products with 4 different business models over the summer, so keep an eye out for the next ones 😀 Cheers! Grant
