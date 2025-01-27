Launches
Coming soon
Upcoming launches to watch
Launch archive
Most-loved launches by the community
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Products
News
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, every day
Stories
Tech news, interviews, and tips from makers
Changelog
New Product Hunt features and releases
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support, and connect
Streaks
The most active community members
Events
Meet others online and in-person
Advertise
Subscribe
Sign in
Home
Product
//todo
//todo
Create Linear tasks by commenting //ToDo
Visit
Upvote 55
Create, track, link and reference tasks right from your code comments — no more context switching. The missing link between VSCode and Linear
Payment Required
Launch tags:
Task Management
•
Text Editors
•
Developer Tools
early bird
Meet the team
Show more
Show more
Built with
Show more
Show more
About this launch
//todo comments for linear
From // TODO: to Linear Task in Seconds
Follow
55
Points
1
Comments
-
Day Rank
-
Week Rank
//todo by
//todo comments for linear
was hunted by
Benjamin Schachter
in
Task Management
,
Text Editors
,
Developer Tools
. Made by
Benjamin Schachter
. Featured on January 28th, 2025.
//todo comments for linear
is not rated yet. This is //todo comments for linear's first launch.