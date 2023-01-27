A "did" list only keeps track of what you've actually done.
This is different than a todo list which is a list of your dreams, goals and future actions.
I use this as a brain dump throughout the day to fully acknowledge how I'm spending my time.
Pitch to Sequoia and NYSE - up to $1M in three startups
Support is great. Feedback is even better.
"Thanks for checking out the launch! The goal is to have honest conversations with yourself about what you've done. Please let me know if this allows you to do any extra tasks, take any extra walks or pet any extra dogs 🐶"