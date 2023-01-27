Products
  1. Home
  2.  → Product
  3.  → Todidlist
Todidlist

Simple place to track what you've done

Free
A "did" list only keeps track of what you've actually done. This is different than a todo list which is a list of your dreams, goals and future actions. I use this as a brain dump throughout the day to fully acknowledge how I'm spending my time.
Launched in Task Management by
Support is great. Feedback is even better.

"Thanks for checking out the launch! The goal is to have honest conversations with yourself about what you've done. Please let me know if this allows you to do any extra tasks, take any extra walks or pet any extra dogs 🐶"

The makers of Todidlist
About this launch
0
reviews
0
followers
Todidlist by
was hunted by
Patrick Tran
in Task Management. Made by
Patrick Tran
. Featured on January 27th, 2023.
is not rated yet. This is Todidlist's first launch.
Upvotes
1
Vote chart
Comments
1
Vote chart
Day rank
#27
Week rank
#237