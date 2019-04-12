With ToDesktop you can convert your web app into a desktop app. A desktop app provides a much cleaner and less cluttered user interface. Users can download and install your app to their computer and launch it from the same place as other desktop apps
Dave Jeffery Maker @davej · Founder of ToDesktop
👋 Hello PH! I'm Dave, the solo maker of ToDesktop. 🎉 Today, after months of beta and refinement, I'm really excited to launch ToDesktop! With ToDesktop your users can install your web app to their computer and launch it from the same place as other desktop apps on Windows, Mac and Linux. ❓Why does this make sense? * Dropping the URL bar and tab bar makes your app's UI look much cleaner and less cluttered * One-click launch from the start menu, desktop or dock * Having a native feel is important to users. It gives them confidence that your app is solid 💪 I'd like to think that it's a super friendly and easy-to-use product, but it packs some punch too with advanced features like code signing and auto-update. 🤗A huge thanks to everyone who has helped along the way. Particularly Michael from Interplay (https://interplayapp.com) and the rest of the folks at Teamwork Catalyst.
Joe Lennon @joelennon · Co-founder & CTO @ Workvivo
Congrats on the launch @davej - ToDesktop looks incredible, we'll definitely be moving our cobbled-together Electron wrapper over to this. The seamless update experience is magic - this has been a big pain point for us, having such a straightforward solution will save us a lot of headaches. Including EV code signing is a nice touch - we had to jump through a lot of hoops (and spend more than the annual cost of ToDesktop) to get this in place ourselves. One question - so I see that autoupdates for Electron itself are managed through ToDesktop (🎉) which is great news. I was just wondering if ToDesktop manages when these updates are distributed or if the app owner needs to login to ToDesktop and action the update manually?
