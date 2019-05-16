TodayTix is the place for you to discover, explore and engage with the best shows, arts and cultural entertainment your city has to offer.
Mobile ticketing company TodayTix raises $73M in new fundingTodayTix, a mobile ticketing company that makes it easy and relatively affordable to go to Broadway shows and other live performances, is announcing a new $73 million round of funding led by private equity firm Great Hill Partners. The company was founded in 2013, and it served initially as the mob...
Aaron O'LearyHunter@aaronoleary · Community @producthunt. Chef.
Todaytix just received a whopping $73 million in funding!
