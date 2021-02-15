discussion
Jessica Devine
MakerFounder @Todayist.
Hello Product Hunters 😄 I’m Jessica, and I built Todayist because I needed a simple, sustainable way to take control of my day and prioritize myself. Beyond excited to share it with you today! So, real talk: How is Todayist different from the 20+ other tools you’ve tried and dropped? 🌱 WE’RE FLEXIBLE, NOT RIGID: Todayist helps you find realistic ways to fit your goals into each day — no more guilt / shame when you realize at 4pm that you’re not going to get around to that 45-minute workout. ☀️ WE’RE SIMPLE, NEVER OVERWHELMING: Just pick your goals from our curated menu, and we’ll give you fresh, tailored suggestions each day to keep you inspired. 💚 WE’RE A SWISS ARMY KNIFE FOR SELF-CARE, NOT JUST ONE TOOL: Todayist includes a lot — goals, habits, the day’s most important tasks. You can even add in things like mindfulness and mood tracking! Start feeling happier today! Please leave your thoughts in a comment, or reach out to us directly — we’d love to hear from you. Talk to you soon, Jessica
I LOVE how flexible the Todayist app is! Instead of making an arbitrary list of to-do items, the flow encourages you to think through your personal values. One of my favorite parts is the list of ideas provided through the app for how you can meet your personal values through daily actions. The interface is super user-friendly and the design is absolutely beautiful. Props to the Todayist team for creating an interface that's friendly, simple, and pleasing to the eye! I'm excited to see how it helps me stick to my own priorities!