In a busy life its easy to lose focus from what matters and to get bogged down by tasks in your todo list. Today In Life helps you stay reminded of the things that matter so that you don't lose perspective and remain motivated throughout the day. I have been using the technique of organizing around Goals 🎯 -> Motivation 💯 -> Happiness 😊 -> To Do ✅ -> Schedule 🗓 for years now and this is something that has really helped me (and many others) to go through their day with focus and clarity. This app takes this structure and presents it in an easy to approach structure that is focused as well as welcoming. Here's hoping people find it helpful and do reach out to me or comment below with feedback. PS: Built using flutter 👨💻
Always on a look up for a new and interesting task or habit tracker. i like the idea of yours - there's just so much stuff that seems basic and unimportant, but we often need to be reminded of it.
i've been trying many todo apps and habit trackers lately. i'd give it a go
