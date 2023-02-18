Products
Home
Product
Today
Ranked #13 for today
Today
Quickly view your schedule in the macOS menu bar
Visit
Upvote 5
Free
Discuss
Collect
Embed
Share
Stats
View today’s schedule right from the menu bar. The perfect companion to the built-in Calendar app. You can also quickly join video calls. The app is free and requires macOS 13.
Launched in
Mac
,
Productivity
,
Menu Bar Apps
by
Today
About this launch
Today
Quickly view your schedule in the macOS menu bar
0
reviews
4
followers
Follow for updates
Today by
Today
was hunted by
Sindre Sorhus
in
Mac
,
Productivity
,
Menu Bar Apps
. Made by
Sindre Sorhus
. Featured on February 18th, 2023.
Today
is not rated yet. This is Today's first launch.
Upvotes
5
Comments
2
Day rank
#13
Week rank
#264
Report