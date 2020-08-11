Log In
Make your side project a daily habit

Doing stuff with no-one there to push you is hard. Today helps you to actually do that side-project you've been putting off and holds you to it thanks to its unique approach of tracking the time you spend on each task.
Unique timing. Daily streaks. Eye-candy.
Max Beech
Maker
Been really looking forward to sharing this 🥳 There are some days after work or on the weekend where I feel super motivated to do something new or just clear up my emails. Some days though, I really don’t. One thing I have found that has helped me a lot is to actually time these daily tasks to make sure I don’t skimp on them. I have found this to be so useful I really wanted to share the technique with others. So here it is! Today helps you to turn to-dos into actual habits, giving you the opportunity to actually build that side-project, start that new hobby or just actually get around to checking your emails. I’d really love to get YOUR thoughts on it, so please do leave a comment and/or give it a review!
Max Beech
Maker
I'm really keen to know, do you sometimes struggle to feel motivated to work on your side project?
