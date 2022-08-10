Products
Tocaly
Ranked #13 for today
Tocaly
Simple and intuitive schedule arrangement tool
Tocaly is a scheduling tool designed with a simple UI for intuitive operation. Free yourself from tiring arrangement planning and minimizing the risk of double booking to increase work productivity!
Launched in
Productivity
,
SaaS
,
Meetings
by
Tocaly
About this launch
Tocaly
Simple and Intuitive Schedule Arrangement Tool
0
reviews
3
followers
Follow for updates
Tocaly by
Tocaly
was hunted by
Anju
in
Productivity
,
SaaS
,
Meetings
. Made by
Anju
,
fujikky
,
Hi Tan
,
schiughi
,
NoJae Park
and
Daiki Takaya
. Featured on August 10th, 2022.
Tocaly
is not rated yet. This is Tocaly's first launch.
