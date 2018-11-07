Toasted helps you tune your writing to better suit your audience, whether they're accountants or college students. Businesses use Toasted to recruit professionals and personalize their messaging.
Ben Tossell
The examples need to be on the homepage for sure. Save people a click! Always looking to improve writing - I like this idea. How does it work? Toasted uses natural language processing (NLP), a subfield of AI, and is trained on corpora on the scale of billions of words.
Ryan Hoover
Curious how this is better/different than Grammarly.
Ben Tossell
@rrhoover yeh I think their angle is that you can 'choose the audience' you're writing to, but I just don't know how that works!
