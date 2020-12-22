discussion
👋 Hi Product Hunt! 6 months ago I had an idea to make a browser extension to see the console logs like toasts (temporary pop-up notifications). So I made a proof of concept, posted on Twitter, and BOOM! It had over 1,100 likes and 160 pre-orders! People liked it a lot, so I made it :) 🚀 Since then, it has grown to 870+ professional web developers users worldwide and received lots of improvements and new features - while still being easy and fun to use :) 🍞 toast.log is a browser extension that listens to your console and displays logs, warnings, errors, SEO issues, and network requests in a toast notification format - so you don't need to open your console. ✨ toast.log is especially useful for: - Discovering bugs you didn't know existed; - Saving your time; - Having more space on your screen when debugging your console; - Having some fun seeing the logs of the websites you're browsing. 🔍 What kind of error does it get: Javascript errors, Network requests errors (POST, GET, etc), DOM errors (broken images or resources), console.log, console.info, console.warn, console.error, and SEO issues. 🌟 What's new on toast.log 2.0: - SEO issues - Network Requests - Expandable arrays/objects/JSON - Customizable interface - Search through logs - 404 Errors - Mouse Events - Tooltips - Console.info - Gets console logs that happen at the very beginning of the page loading - Major bugfixes (it's much more stable now) - Other Improvements 💰 toast.log is a paid extension. Along with CSS Scan and CSS Scan Pro, this is my full-time work, so you'll always receive updates! 🙌 🎁 P.S.: We're running a 35% OFF until we get to 1000 sales! Go get yours at: https://toastlog.com 🙏 I’m excited to share it with you and genuinely interested in hearing what you think about it. 💌 Thanks to everyone that already bought it and supported my work! If you have any ideas or suggestions, I'm all ears.
