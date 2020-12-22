  1. Home
  2.  → toast.log 2.0

toast.log 2.0

Get console errors right on your page (as toasts)

Firefox Extensions
Chrome Extensions
Developer Tools
See errors, warnings, and logs as they happen on your site — without having to open the browser’s console. Find bugs you didn't know were there via notifications in toast format.
Embed
Featured
discussion
Would you recommend this product?
2 Reviews5.0/5
Guilherme Rizzo
Maker
CSS Scan, CSS Scan Pro, and toast.log
👋 Hi Product Hunt! 6 months ago I had an idea to make a browser extension to see the console logs like toasts (temporary pop-up notifications). So I made a proof of concept, posted on Twitter, and BOOM! It had over 1,100 likes and 160 pre-orders! People liked it a lot, so I made it :) 🚀 Since then, it has grown to 870+ professional web developers users worldwide and received lots of improvements and new features - while still being easy and fun to use :) 🍞 toast.log is a browser extension that listens to your console and displays logs, warnings, errors, SEO issues, and network requests in a toast notification format - so you don't need to open your console. ✨ toast.log is especially useful for: - Discovering bugs you didn't know existed; - Saving your time; - Having more space on your screen when debugging your console; - Having some fun seeing the logs of the websites you're browsing. 🔍 What kind of error does it get: Javascript errors, Network requests errors (POST, GET, etc), DOM errors (broken images or resources), console.log, console.info, console.warn, console.error, and SEO issues. 🌟 What's new on toast.log 2.0: - SEO issues - Network Requests - Expandable arrays/objects/JSON - Customizable interface - Search through logs - 404 Errors - Mouse Events - Tooltips - Console.info - Gets console logs that happen at the very beginning of the page loading - Major bugfixes (it's much more stable now) - Other Improvements 💰 toast.log is a paid extension. Along with CSS Scan and CSS Scan Pro, this is my full-time work, so you'll always receive updates! 🙌 🎁 P.S.: We're running a 35% OFF until we get to 1000 sales! Go get yours at: https://toastlog.com 🙏 I’m excited to share it with you and genuinely interested in hearing what you think about it. 💌 Thanks to everyone that already bought it and supported my work! If you have any ideas or suggestions, I'm all ears.
Share
TomBuilding usebolt.io
Lovely product, congrats on launching 2.0. Now I'm hungry for toast!
Share
Guilherme Rizzo
Maker
CSS Scan, CSS Scan Pro, and toast.log
@boltfeedback Thanks a lot, Tom! 🥂 Here you go 🍞
Share
Jim Raptis
Get 120+ Product Hunt Launch tips 👇
I have toast.log for 6 months and I'm more than happy. The latest updates are dope! @gvrizzo You did awesome work to help devs never open their console again 😅
Share
Guilherme Rizzo
Maker
CSS Scan, CSS Scan Pro, and toast.log
@draptis Thank YOU, Jim, for all the feedback, copywriting ideas, and testimonial! 🥂
Share
Danny Postma
Building products to help makers convert
Paid customer here and couldn't be more happier! Good luck with the launch @gvrizzo 🚀
Share
Guilherme Rizzo
Maker
CSS Scan, CSS Scan Pro, and toast.log
@dannypostmaa As always, thanks for the support, Danny! 🙌
Share
Bruce
Have been using it since its first beta release and forgot it hadn't launched yet. Needless to say it's awesome.
Share