Guilherme Rizzo
Maker
👋 Hi Hunters! Last month I had an idea to make a browser extension to see the console logs like toasts (temporary popups notifications). So I made a proof of concept, posted on Twitter, and BOOM! It had over 1,100 likes and 160 pre-orders! People liked it a lot, so I made it :) 🍞 toast.log is a browser extension that listens to your console and displays logs, warnings, and errors in a toast notification format - so you don't need to open your console. ✨ toast.log is especially useful for: - Discovering bugs you didn't know existed; - Saving your time; - Having more space on your screen when debugging your console; - Having some fun seeing the logs of the websites you're browsing. 💰 toast.log is a paid extension. Along with CSS Scan and CSS Scan Pro, this is my full-time work, so you'll always receive updates! 🙌 🎁 To celebrate the launch day, we're running a limited 50% offer on the website! https://toastlog.com 🙏 I’m excited to share it with you and genuinely interested in hearing what you think about it. 💌 Thanks to everyone that already bought it and supported my work! If you have any ideas or suggestions, I'm all ears.
Been using it for two weeks already. Such a simple addition to my stack with a huge productivity payoff!
@lenilsonjr_ Thank you so much for the support and the testimonial on the website, Lenilson! 🙌
@suibinhong Thank you, Suibin! 😀
Looks like a handy little time saver !
@nils_dannemann It is! Thank you Nils for the comment! 😄