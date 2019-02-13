Toast! Gummies
A fun hangover prevention gummy based on clinical science
#2 Product of the DayToday
We’re the adult gummy bear that you can share with friends & take wherever the good times are. We partnered with top researchers, including Dr. Joris Verster, to determine alcohol’s effect on your body & how to support your brain, heart, & liver.
Reviews
View all 5 reviews →
+8 reviews
- Pros:
Gummies are always fun, and taking everything you need to avoid the hangover before your night starts is very convenient.Cons:
I wish the flavor was a little less intense
I've used these on several occasions and woke up feeling great the next day!Douglas Ramos has used this product for one month.
- Pros:
Effective, appealing, and tasty!Cons:
Could possibly be mistaken for a post party snack.
These really work! Not even a hint of a hangover the morning after a Super Bowl party/ Pats win :)Kasey Cybulak has used this product for one week.
Discussion
Hunter
Makers
You need to become a Contributor to join the discussion.
Tyler HanHunter@decathect · AI Focus, Full Stack Dev, Designer
Stumbled upon Toast the other day from my co-founder. Lots of hangover solutions out there in bottles and powder format. This one is cool in a gummy format: seems much easier to share and have at a party. Check em out.
Upvote (6)Share·
Sean O'NeillMaker@soneill118 · Entrepreneur. Whiskey enthusiast.
@decathect Thanks Tyler! I'd be happy to answer any questions you (or anyone else) might have about the gummies, the science behind them, or whatever else comes to mind!
Upvote (2)Share·
Anna Sise@anna_sise
Tried these and WOW am I a big fan! Awesome to hear the science behind how they work and that they are a natural product. Question for the maker - how did you come up with this idea and formulation?
Upvote (3)Share·
Sean O'NeillMaker@soneill118 · Entrepreneur. Whiskey enthusiast.
@anna_sise Hey Anna, always great to hear from a fan of our gummies! Typically when I'm asked how I came up with the idea, people usually think it must be because I used to get hungover a lot. When they find out I lived in New Orleans, they're almost certain that must be the case. But, in my case it actually wasn't. I got sick a few years ago, and the doctors (erroneously, as it turns out) thought it had something to do with my liver. Living in New Orleans, they immediately blamed alcohol. I really wasn't much of a drinker, so that was no small shock, and none of my doctors could really explain how something like that could happen. So I started researching what really happens when you drink, and found a wealth of studies that had come out in the last decade showing what happens and the damage that gets caused...and also how naturally existing ingredients could reduce or outright prevent that damage. Some even showed effectiveness at reducing or preventing hangovers! When I asked my doctors if there was anything using those ingredients to help protect drinkers, I was told there was nothing a drinker could do but either drink less or not all if they cared about their health, and when I told them about the studies I'd been reading, I basically got blank looks in response. So, I started reaching out to the scientists who had actually done the research, and started testing various formulations. I spent about two years trying out different formulations before landing on the one you find in the Toast! gummies today. Everything in it comes straight from clinical science that has shown its effectiveness, and corroborated by round after round of testing.
Upvote (4)Share·
Lisa Arrowood@lisa_arrowood
How do these work? Are they all natural?
Upvote (2)Share·
Sean O'NeillMaker@soneill118 · Entrepreneur. Whiskey enthusiast.
@lisa_arrowood Yep, our formula uses all natural ingredients like prickly pear, milk thistle, and n-acetylcysteine.
Upvote (5)Share·
Sean O'NeillMaker@soneill118 · Entrepreneur. Whiskey enthusiast.
@lisa_arrowood As for how they work, they're based on the latest research in the field from researchers like our science adviser Dr. Joris Verster. What they've found in recent years is that hangovers appear to be caused by your immune system: you drink, your liver and intestines have an inflammatory response, and your immune system kicks into gear to counter this perceived threat. When you have a hangover the next morning, the headache, nausea, body pains, etc., are a result of that immune response . It's kind of like a flu. The virus doesn't give you those symptoms, it's your immune system's counter attack that does. Toast! gummies are designed to address this in a couple different ways. First, the inflammatory response in your liver and intestines is primarily caused by a compound called acetaldehyde that is a byproduct of metabolizing alcohol. Your body can only process acetaldehyde so fast, and as you continue to drink, you actually run out of one of the main compounds your body needs to break it down (called glutathione), which causes acetaldehyde levels to build up and inflame your system. One of our ingredients, n-acetylecysteine (NAC), is a precursor to glutathione, and thus lets your body continue to break down acetaldehyde. However, acetaldehyde is not the only culprit. Genetics, other inflammatory compounds in your drink (called "cogeners"), and other factors can also cause the inflammatory response. So we use a combination of ingredients like prickly pear and milk thistle that have been clinically proven to reduce or prevent that inflammatory response. Interestingly, clinical studies of prickly pear extract have even shown that it is able to reduce hangover symptoms by itself, with researchers attributing this to prickly pears’ ability to inhibit inflammation. Thus, our gummies are designed to prevent that immune response from happening, so you can wake up the next morning feeling ready to go!
Upvote (6)Share·
Calliope Desenberg@calliope_desenberg
Fabulous product! Used on several occasions before long nights of celebration and woke up just fine the next morning.
Upvote (4)Share·
Sean O'NeillMaker@soneill118 · Entrepreneur. Whiskey enthusiast.
@calliope_desenberg Thanks Calliope! Always glad to hear that our gummies did the trick!
Upvote (2)Share·
Lynne Cybulak@lynne_cybulak · Marketing manager
I am interested in these for an event and would like to be able to try these. Are they available to purchase?
Upvote (2)Share·
Sean O'NeillMaker@soneill118 · Entrepreneur. Whiskey enthusiast.
@lynne_cybulak Hey Lynne, they sure are! You can find them on our website (toastgummy.com). They are packed into cartons of 10 servings (each serving comes in its own individual pouch which fits easily into a pocket or purse), and we offer cartons individually, as well as in 2 and 4 packs. Or if you've got a really big event, you can even get a case which has a whopping 240 servings! We also have a discount code for anyone coming from Product Hunt, so make sure to use the promo code producthunt for 15% off!
Upvote (4)Share·