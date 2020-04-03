to Stories
Hey Product Hunters 👋 My name is Igor and I'm a designer of to Stories App! Like many others, I love sharing stories on Instagram. I use my iPhone with all amazing capabilities iOS offers. But since 2016 when Instagram just launched Stories experience, I have been struggling with two particular cases and I couldn’t find any explanation to that: 1. As a user I’m not able to share photo or video to IG stories using iOS native share sheet. Instead, I have to open Instagram and create a story, then go down to the camera roll, without fav ♥ icons, without fullscreen and swipes, scroll in the opposite direction and find a photo or video I needed. I bet Android users are laughing right now, cause they don’t have this problem. 2. Instagram has a trimmer for video Posts, but not for Stories. I can’t select and share a particular part of the video. There are only fixed 15 seconds with only first 4 cuts (first minute of the video). 3. Another one. If I have a content in other app (Lightroom, Telegram, Google Photos etc.), I’m not able to share it directly to Stories. I have to go through “Save to Camera Roll” flow, then open the Instagram, create new story and find the saved content. So why does it have to be so painful and long? Eventually we solved all three problems! to Stories App works an extension for iOS native share menu. You don’t even need to open the App, everything works on the go. Both photos or videos could be sent directly to the Instagram. You can select a specific part of video right inside the Share menu. I have no clue of how many people have iOS out of all 1 billion Instagram users (seriously, how many?). Anyway I’ll be happy if our app improves sharing experience for some of you. Same as it already does for me. Let me know your thoughts, question or ideas! Any feedback is really appreciated! Thanks for your support ❤️ Stay safe and healthy! Igor
