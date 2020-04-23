TLDRead - COVID Initiative
Hey 👋 I'm Andrew one of the makers of TLDRead. Let me explain why we made this: The ability to understand source material is one of the most important things to be an informed person. Most research is passed to media representatives that summarize and distribute the information to the public but that can lead to disingenuous summaries, Machine Learning doesn't have this issue. We are using TLDRead to target COVID research for now. There is tons of research and most of it is on the ground floor, this creates an exciting but frightening responsibility. Going forward, we firmly believe that TLDRead has the ability to change how the average person gains access to scientific research. We will be implementing: - Audio feature so you can listen in your car on the way to work. - Upload papers you want to be summarized. - Any category you can think of that needs source material simplified. Keep updated: 🌐 tldread.org or twitter.com/tldreadorg for new uploads everday Thank you for trying out TLDRead, and we look forward to hearing your feedback!
