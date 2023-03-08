Products
  1. Home
  2.  → Product
  3.  → tldr.ltd
tldr.ltd

No extension required, just forward mail to get@tldr.ltd

Free
Just forward your emails and threads to get@tldr.ltd and receive summary as a reply in under 60 seconds ⚡️ 🚫No privacy hurting extensions needed. 🚫No need to switch email clients. Just forward us what you want summarised and see the magic ✨
Launched in Email, Productivity, Privacy by
Support is great. Feedback is even better.

"Opinions and ideas on how to improve the service for specific niches would be very helpful. I would especially like to explore the customer support domain and know more about the pain points faced by the people working In the domain."

The makers of tldr.ltd
About this launch
tldr.ltdSummarise long emails in seconds. No extension required.
tldr.ltd by
was hunted by
Danish J.
in Email, Productivity, Privacy. Made by
Danish J.
. Featured on March 9th, 2023.
is not rated yet. This is tldr.ltd's first launch.
Day rank
#45
Week rank
#223