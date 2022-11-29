Products
TLDR
TLDR
Chrome Extension to Bookmark & TLDR your open tabs
TLDR is a chrome extension that will bookmark and summarize the tabs in your browser. It's time to stop wasting your time reading unnecessarily and use TLDR to give you a summary of all the new blogs, articles, videos, and podcasts.
Launched in
Chrome Extensions
,
Productivity
,
Artificial Intelligence
by
TLDR
About this launch
0
6
TLDR by
TLDR
was hunted by
Dan
in
Chrome Extensions
,
Productivity
,
Artificial Intelligence
. Made by
Dan
. Featured on November 29th, 2022.
TLDR
is not rated yet. This is TLDR's first launch.
Upvotes
7
Comments
2
Day rank
#24
Week rank
#51
