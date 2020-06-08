tl;dr marketing v2.0

  1. Home
A daily feed of digital marketing news without the fluff.

Don't have the time to keep on top of all the changes influencing digital marketing? Get an email on weekdays with links to stories that impact Organic, Paid & Social Media Marketing.
Saijo George
Howdy, Product Hunt! I have been building up tl;drMarketing for a while, it has come from a newsletter only format to a curated daily feed for digital marketing news. The Idea 💡 Every weekday you get an email from me with the latest updates covering organic, paid, social and other digital marketing topics that are important. The Why ❓ You know how you got to a recipe site and you get a 2000-word backstory on grannies fruit cake before you get to the ingredients and instructions on how to make the damn thing. On a marketing site, you replace that with a few optin popups, push notification requests, an invitation to a join a webinar, etc. We cut ✂ all that out 🗑️. What you get is a highly curated Newsletter with summaries from the best sources and a link to them. >> It saves you time and helps keep you up to date. << Along with the news you also get a: 01. A Job board 02. An Actionable SEO Tactics Archive 💕 to know what you all think I can do it improve it. Regards, The tl;drMarketing Team ( a.k.a me )
tejas rane
This is one of my favorite newsletters :)
Saijo George
@tejas_rane thanks Tejas , appreciate the support.
David Pagotto
This is by far the best digital marketing newsletter out there! No fluff, no BS, just the good stuff. Keep up the great work @saijogeorge
Saijo George
@davidpagotto Hi David how are you going mate, thanks a lot for the recommendation :)
Suganthan Mohanadasan
I love this newsletter. Thank you for doing all the hard work to bring us up to date marketing news Saijo. You’re an unsung hero 😃
Saijo George
@suganthanmn awww thanks mate ... I won’t complain if you decide to sing 😜
Amruth Pillai
One of the best newsletters out there with a great website too. You should consume a bit of this every day like you do your breakfast. Great work @saijogeorge, looking forward to the content.
Saijo George
@kingokings thanks Amruth, you are too kind.
