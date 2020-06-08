tl;dr marketing v2.0
A daily feed of digital marketing news without the fluff.
Saijo George
Maker
Howdy, Product Hunt! I have been building up tl;drMarketing for a while, it has come from a newsletter only format to a curated daily feed for digital marketing news. The Idea 💡 Every weekday you get an email from me with the latest updates covering organic, paid, social and other digital marketing topics that are important. The Why ❓ You know how you got to a recipe site and you get a 2000-word backstory on grannies fruit cake before you get to the ingredients and instructions on how to make the damn thing. On a marketing site, you replace that with a few optin popups, push notification requests, an invitation to a join a webinar, etc. We cut ✂ all that out 🗑️. What you get is a highly curated Newsletter with summaries from the best sources and a link to them. >> It saves you time and helps keep you up to date. << Along with the news you also get a: 01. A Job board 02. An Actionable SEO Tactics Archive 💕 to know what you all think I can do it improve it. Regards, The tl;drMarketing Team ( a.k.a me )
This is one of my favorite newsletters :)
@tejas_rane thanks Tejas , appreciate the support.
This is by far the best digital marketing newsletter out there! No fluff, no BS, just the good stuff. Keep up the great work @saijogeorge
@davidpagotto Hi David how are you going mate, thanks a lot for the recommendation :)
I love this newsletter. Thank you for doing all the hard work to bring us up to date marketing news Saijo. You’re an unsung hero 😃
@suganthanmn awww thanks mate ... I won’t complain if you decide to sing 😜
One of the best newsletters out there with a great website too. You should consume a bit of this every day like you do your breakfast. Great work @saijogeorge, looking forward to the content.
@kingokings thanks Amruth, you are too kind.