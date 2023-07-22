Products
Tixio Whiteboard

An open board drawing tool for your visual brainstorming

Tixio Whiteboard is a collaborative whiteboard. It's an infinite drawing canvas with a simple, colorful, and enjoyable user interface. It gives you dynamic visuals that allow pieces to be changed in real time rather than after they have finished.
Launched in
Design Tools
Productivity
 by
Tixio.io
About this launch
Tixio.io
Tixio.ioOne workspace for all tools
Tixio Whiteboard by
Tixio.io
was hunted by
Kevin William David
in Design Tools, Productivity. Made by
Torstein Gustavsen
,
Sharmeen Akhter
,
Shahriar Shojib
,
Umana Rafiq
,
Hasmath Ali
and
Muhtasim Maahi
. Featured on July 25th, 2023.
Tixio.io
is rated 4.8/5 by 55 users. It first launched on December 28th, 2017.
