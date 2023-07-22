Products
Home
→
Product
→
Tixio Whiteboard
Tixio Whiteboard
An open board drawing tool for your visual brainstorming
Tixio Whiteboard is a collaborative whiteboard. It's an infinite drawing canvas with a simple, colorful, and enjoyable user interface. It gives you dynamic visuals that allow pieces to be changed in real time rather than after they have finished.
Launched in
Design Tools
Productivity
by
Tixio.io
Launch discussions
Reviews
About this launch
Tixio.io
One workspace for all tools
61
reviews
322
followers
Follow for updates
Tixio Whiteboard by
Tixio.io
was hunted by
Kevin William David
in
Design Tools
,
Productivity
. Made by
Torstein Gustavsen
,
Sharmeen Akhter
,
Shahriar Shojib
,
Umana Rafiq
,
Hasmath Ali
and
Muhtasim Maahi
. Featured on July 25th, 2023.
Tixio.io
is rated
4.8/5 ★
by 55 users. It first launched on December 28th, 2017.
Upvotes
29
Comments
1
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
