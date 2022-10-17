Products
This is the latest launch from Tixio.io
See Tixio.io’s 2 previous launches →
Home
→
Product
→
Tixio 2.0
Ranked #5 for today
Tixio 2.0
A unified workspace for tools & teams
Visit
Upvote 60
50% discount on all subs
•
Free Options
Discuss
Collect
Share
Stats
Tixio is a one-stop solution to bring together & organize your tools, tasks, documents and people with seamless access and shareability. It's a space for teams to work together without the clutter!
Launched in
Chrome Extensions
,
Productivity
,
Tech
by
Tixio.io
About this launch
Tixio.io
Get Organized Today, Create your first board now
56
reviews
73
followers
Follow for updates
Tixio 2.0 by
Tixio.io
was hunted by
Kevin William David
in
Chrome Extensions
,
Productivity
,
Tech
. Made by
Tapos Ovi
,
Torstein Gustavsen
,
Umana Rafiq
,
Sharmeen Akhter
and
Hasmath Ali
. Featured on October 18th, 2022.
Tixio.io
is rated
4.8/5 ★
by 50 users. It first launched on December 28th, 2017.
Upvotes
60
Comments
16
Day rank
#5
Week rank
#34
Report