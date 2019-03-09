Easily follow the run-in for the 2019 Premier League season.
As much as I love working with others and making products, I try and balance things with hobbies outside tech and products. I love movies and football. I've been a football fan longer than I've been coding and I started coding about age 8, every week I watch matches from the English Premier League, rooting for my child hood team Liverpool. This year they have real shot at winning the Premier league title, as the end of the season approaches and the number games remaining gets smaller I was attempting to see what their fixtures were compared to their closest rivals. I couldn't find an easy way to do this, so I built it for myself. Title Race is a one page application that displays the current standings for the Premier league and an easy to consume list of the remaining games for Liverpool and the current league leaders Manchester City. If another teams catches the top two, I'm able to extend the page to include their information too. I wrote more about the decision to build Title Race: https://medium.com/makesideproje... I hope other football fans find Title Race useful, would love to hear suggestion for making it better. I’ve started to follow Major League football more closely this season so I might be adapting Title Race to the MLS later this year.
