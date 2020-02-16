Home
→
Tit for Tot Breastfeeding E...
Tit for Tot Breastfeeding Emoji App
Breastfeeding emojis - Normalize. Support. Laugh.
Android
iPhone
+ 1
Tit for Tot Breastfeeding Emojis reduce social barriers and give new moms a fun and easy way to share the ups and downs of their breastfeeding journey on social media and in text messages. The app is available on the App Store and Google Play.
Discussion
Sarah Pagura
Maker
It all started with a clogged milk duct...
3h
