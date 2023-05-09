Products
Coming soon
Check out launches that are coming soon
Product questions
Answer the most interesting questions
Launch archive
Most loved launches by the community
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, everyday
Popular products in...
AI
No Code
Social Media
Ecommerce
Analytics
All topics
Web3
Design tools
Developer tools
Marketing
Finance
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Changelog
Release notes from the Product Hunt team
Office hours
Give feedback directly to our product team
Visit streaks
The most active community members
Hall of Fame
Golden Kitty Awards finalists through the years
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Collections
Products curated by the community
Marketplace
Jobs
Advertise
About
About us
Careers
Apps
FAQs
Post a job
Legal
Sign in
Sign up
Home
→
Product
→
Tired Banker
Tired Banker
S&P 500 earnings reports and transcripts, summarized
Visit
Upvote 13
Free
Discuss
Collect
Embed
Share
Stats
TiredBanker has taken 10 years-worth of earnings reports, and call transcripts and summarized them using GPT-4. We provide a weekly email digest containing new calls that took place, or you can peruse our comprehensive library of previous calls.
Launched in
Writing
Investing
Artificial Intelligence
by
Tired Banker
Sprig Replays & AI User Insights
Ad
Get real-time product learnings via Replays & GPT-powered AI
Support is great. Feedback is even better.
"How useful are the summaries? What data would you like to see me extract from the historical data?"
The makers of Tired Banker
About this launch
Tired Banker
S&P 500 earnings reports and transcripts, summarized.
2
reviews
12
followers
Follow for updates
Tired Banker by
Tired Banker
was hunted by
Chris Messina
in
Writing
,
Investing
,
Artificial Intelligence
. Made by
Sunil Rajaraman
. Featured on May 10th, 2023.
Tired Banker
is rated
5/5 ★
by 2 users. This is Tired Banker's first launch.
Upvotes
13
Comments
4
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
Report