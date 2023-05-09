Products
  1. Home
  2.  → Product
  3.  → Tired Banker
Tired Banker

S&P 500 earnings reports and transcripts, summarized

Free
Embed
TiredBanker has taken 10 years-worth of earnings reports, and call transcripts and summarized them using GPT-4. We provide a weekly email digest containing new calls that took place, or you can peruse our comprehensive library of previous calls.
Launched in
Writing
Investing
Artificial Intelligence
 by
Tired Banker
"How useful are the summaries? What data would you like to see me extract from the historical data?"

Tired Banker
The makers of Tired Banker
About this launch
Tired Banker
Tired Banker by
Tired Banker
was hunted by
Chris Messina
in Writing, Investing, Artificial Intelligence. Made by
Sunil Rajaraman
. Featured on May 10th, 2023.
Tired Banker
is rated 5/5 by 2 users. This is Tired Banker's first launch.
