Tiptap AI Suggestion Customizable AI suggestions for your app's text editor

Easily integrate secure, customizable AI-driven suggestions into your Tiptap editor. Define custom rules globally or per document and integrate your own AI models. Flexible enough for proofreading, compliance, brand voice, style guides, and more.

