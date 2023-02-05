Products
Best products
Discover the best products by month
Topics
Browse products through topics
Coming soon
Check out launches that are coming soon
Building in progress
See what makers are currently building
Collections
Products curated by the community
Time travel
Most loved products by the community
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, everyday
Web3
Keep up to date with the latest in web3
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Changelog
Release notes from the Product Hunt team
Office hours
Give feedback directly to our product team
Visit streaks
The most active community members
Hall of Fame
Golden Kitty Awards finalists through the years
Marketplace
Jobs
About
About us
Careers
Apps
FAQs
Advertise
Post a job
Legal
Sign in
Sign up
Home
→
Product
→
Tipsis
Ranked #17 for today
Tipsis
Receive cashless tips from your customers
Visit
Upvote 14
Free Options
Discuss
Collect
Share
Stats
We believe cashless tipping can be a lot easier! 💸 Capture cashless customer tips. 📝 Collect customer feedback 🫶 View the performance of your employees
Launched in
Fintech
,
SaaS
,
Tech
by
Tipsis
Zendesk for Startups
Ad
Build a better customer experience with 6 months free.
About this launch
Tipsis
Receive cashless tips from your customers.
0
reviews
15
followers
Follow for updates
Tipsis by
Tipsis
was hunted by
Pijus
in
Fintech
,
SaaS
,
Tech
. Made by
Pijus
. Featured on February 6th, 2023.
Tipsis
is not rated yet. This is Tipsis's first launch.
Upvotes
14
Comments
5
Day rank
#17
Week rank
#18
Report