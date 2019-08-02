Deals
Tips.how
A place to share small tips on any topic
Tips.how is a place to share tips and TILs that are small enough. No clickable links and No big articles. Share small pieces of tips with the world.
Amrith Shanbhag
@haseebeqx
this is nifty :) I'm getting an internal server error if I try clicking on most tips; could you please look into it?
