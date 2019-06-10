Reviews
Tippin started back in December, as a personal side project to fully understand Lightning Network (a new technology being developed for Bitcoin, that allows faster and cheaper transactions, which is really interesting for micro payments). I wanted to make Bitcoin easier to use, and I thought that creating a tipping service linked to Twitter accounts would be a nice real use case for micro payments. At first, you needed to share your Tippin link manually in order to be tipped. You could also place a button on your web to receive tips, but it was still hard to use. In February I came up with the idea of creating a browser extension that could ease this process even more: by placing a little bolt icon in every tweet that, when clicked, would open a popup with a Lightning-Network-Bitcoin address for that user. That's when everything went crazy, and even @Jack, @Biz or @Kayvz signed up; they started sending tips to each other, and thousands of new users joined Tippin within days. But it was still hard to send a tip. If you didn't have a Lightning Network enabled Bitcoin wallet on your phone, in order to scan those popups, you couldn't do anything. That's why I changed a few things on this version 1.0: - Now you can send tips from your own balance. This means that if you have received tips, you can use that to tip other users from your own account. Nothing else is needed! - Also, you can now top up your Tippin account with a simple Bitcoin transaction and start tipping right away (using your balance) - Now you get a 1000 satoshi welcome gift for signing up (a fraction of Bitcoin). It's not much, but enough to start I hope you find it as exciting as I do 😄
Tippin is the best way to onboard new users to Bitcoin, congrats Sergio! Maybe you can create a common pool where bitcoiners can donate a certain amount of sats that will get divided for each new users (so you can keep giving sats for each new subscription). Do you have a public roadmap?
@aminkasimov Thank you so much! That pool thing is an amazing idea, and something to be considered; It could really help onboard new people to Bitcoin for a longer period of time! (No public roadmap yet, but hopefully there will be one soon)
