Tipimail by Sarbacane

discussion
Would you recommend this product?No reviews yet
Romain Cauchy
MakerMarketing manager @Sarbacane
Hello there! 👋 We are about to launch a new product here at Sarbacane, and we just realized we never posted our existing products! That's why you might see several products "by Sarbacane" lately. Anyway, excited to finally feature our baby Tipimail on PH. Here's to all API lovers out here. Tipimail is an online platform made by French company Sarbacane that allows you to send transactional emails with excellent deliverability. We offer very practical dashboards for you to easily manage your performances, to see live errors, opens, clics, unsuscribtions, complaints... What we can promise: - High deliverability 📨 - Domain reputation improvement 📈 - High-end customer service 🤝 - Intuitivity at every stage 🎛️ We also offer some of the richest doc on the market and we’re available to answer all of your questions. Feel free to create an account and get 10.000 free emails per month ✅ Comments are welcome! Thanks guys
Share