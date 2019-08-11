TinyScratchpad.js

Discussion
Maker
Artem Sirshenko
I actually couldn't find anything like that online. There are many editors and scratchpads out there but nothing that met my needs. All of them needs to be launched every time you need it, or needs to be opened through the browser in a new tab/window. Nothing had the ease I was looking for. All I wanted is to try scripts while browsing the web without any hustle. This is the story of Tinyscrathpad.js its open source ant ready for you to try! 😃
