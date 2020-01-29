TinyImage for Figma

Discussion
Would you recommend this product?No reviews yet
Adam Brock
Maker
Hi everyone! I'm Adam from Figmatic 👋 I built TinyImage as a plugin for Figma to solve my own daily problem of needing to export images from Figma (which have really large file sizes) only to manually compress them all via another app or website before I could actually use them in production projects. This is my first post on Product Hunt as a maker, however, I recently quit my job as a developer at a digital agency in order to work full time on building plugins for Figma; so I'm sure it won't be my last one, as I have a few brand new exciting plugins on the roadmap and in development right now. Thanks for checking it out! 😊
UpvoteShare
Which algorithm do you use for compression?
UpvoteShare
Maker