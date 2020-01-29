  1. Home
TinyImage for Figma

Export compressed images directly from Figma

TinyImage is a plugin that lets you easily export compressed images (JPG/PNG) directly from Figma — reducing your file sizes by up to 90%!
Hi everyone! I'm Adam from Figmatic 👋 I built TinyImage as a plugin for Figma to solve my own daily problem of needing to export images from Figma (which have really large file sizes) only to manually compress them all via another app or website before I could actually use them in production projects. This is my first post on Product Hunt as a maker, however, I recently quit my job as a developer at a digital agency in order to work full time on building plugins for Figma; so I'm sure it won't be my last one, as I have a few brand new exciting plugins on the roadmap and in development right now. Thanks for checking it out! 😊
Which algorithm do you use for compression?
Hey @doanural! TinyImage is using mozjpeg and pngquant behind the scenes to handle compression. I'd like to support more formats and outputs in the future, but just wanted to keep it simple for the first version.
