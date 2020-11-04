discussion
Owen Schebella
Hello Product Hunt 🖐️ tl;dr – tinyfeed is a minimalist, unintrusive approach to social interaction online. Your tinyfeed consists of only the most recent status updates from those you care about. One status per person. Updated in real-time. Thanks for taking a look! The Problem So, I am completely over social media today and everything that comes along with it... From the ads, to the data collection (and distribution), the whole "like-economy" and the insecurity/ body dis-morphia/fomo this manifests, to the cognitive load of so many images and videos to the cyber bullying that goes on via direct messaging, oh and the constant demand for my time and attention. The longer social media develops, the less it feels about about "social" and more about "media and marketing" As a marketing tool it is unparalleled but as a social tool, I feel like it has completely lost it's way. I wanted a way to keep in touch with the people I actually cared about, even (and especially when life gets in the way), and even when I don't always have time to call or email. The Solution tinyfeed! yay A minimalist, unintrusive, amnesic social feed built on privacy and simplicity at its core. You can use it solo, as a kind of minimalist bio page by posting publicly or with your friends and family to keep in the loop with all of them and only them by posting privately. Privacy is at the core of tinyfeed. tinyfeed will never demand your time or attention, it will not collect your data (in fact it only keeps your current status by design), it will not send you notifications or bombard you with visuals, it will not sell you ads, it WILL heal your social media addiction if you have one and it WILL keep you in touch with everyone you care about (without losing touch on your real life) If any of this resonates with you feel free to give it a try! And if you need anything or have any ideas or improvements please feel free to email me or press the big purple Feedback button in the app! Thank you so much!
