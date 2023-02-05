Products
This is the latest launch from Better Sheets
See Better Sheets’s 3 previous launches →
Ranked #16 for today
Tiny Sheets by Better Sheets
Create 1 cell Google Sheets in 1 click
Tiny Sheets is a free Google Sheet Add-On to create 1 cell sheets. Also, delete unnecessary rows & columns in your existing tab/sheet, in 1-click as well. Use Tiny Sheets to create a 1 column sheet, or a 1 row sheet too.
Better Sheets
About this launch
Better Sheets
Make Better Google Sheets
Tiny Sheets by Better Sheets by
Better Sheets
was hunted by
Andrew Kamphey
in
Productivity
,
Task Management
,
Spreadsheets
. Made by
Andrew Kamphey
. Featured on February 9th, 2023.
Better Sheets
is rated
4.9/5 ★
by 15 users. It first launched on February 1st, 2021.
