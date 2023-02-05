Products
This is the latest launch from Better Sheets
See Better Sheets’s 3 previous launches
  1. Home
  2.  → Product
  3.  → Tiny Sheets by Better Sheets
Tiny Sheets by Better Sheets
Ranked #16 for today

Tiny Sheets by Better Sheets

Create 1 cell Google Sheets in 1 click

Free
Embed
Tiny Sheets is a free Google Sheet Add-On to create 1 cell sheets. Also, delete unnecessary rows & columns in your existing tab/sheet, in 1-click as well. Use Tiny Sheets to create a 1 column sheet, or a 1 row sheet too.
Launched in Productivity, Task Management, Spreadsheets by
Better Sheets
About this launch
Better Sheets
Better SheetsMake Better Google Sheets
15reviews
65
followers
Tiny Sheets by Better Sheets by
Better Sheets
was hunted by
Andrew Kamphey
in Productivity, Task Management, Spreadsheets. Made by
Andrew Kamphey
. Featured on February 9th, 2023.
Better Sheets
is rated 4.9/5 by 15 users. It first launched on February 1st, 2021.
Upvotes
7
Vote chart
Comments
2
Vote chart
Day rank
#16
Week rank
#162