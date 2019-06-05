Tiny Royale™ is a bite sized battle royale style game available now on Snapchat!
Around the web
Zynga launches Tiny Royale on SnapchatSocial gaming firm Zynga has launched its fast-paced battle royale game, Tiny Royale, as an exclusive on Snapchat. It'll be part of Snap Games, the messaging app's new multiplayer gaming platform, and it's the latest in the messaging industry's attempt to cash in on the riches and engagement associated with games.
VentureBeat
Snapchat's battle royale game is out nowAs you might expect with a battle royale title, you'll face off against other players to become the last player or team left standing on a rapidly shrinking battlefield. Matches will take place between up to 30 players, and you can team up with friends in squads of up to four players.
Engadget
Zynga launches battle royale game as a Snap Games exclusiveZynga the casual games developer which once rode Facebook's platform to popularity and riches is now turning its attention to Snap for growth. Today, the gaming company is launching its new battle royale game, Tiny Royale, exclusively on Snap's gaming platform, Snap Games. A multiplayer...
TechCrunch
Reviews
Discussion
Hunter
MakersThere are no makers yet
You need to become a Contributor to join the discussion.
Amrith ShanbhagHunter@amrith · Community + Social at Product Hunt
Snapchat's first royale game! Curious to see if Zynga can recreate what it did with Facebook on Snapchat.
Upvote Share·
Ryan HooverPro@rrhoover · Founder, Product Hunt
Super curious how Snap Games performs. I personally haven't played any of its games yet. Have you?
Yup! They're fun.
I have but meh
Not yet
Upvote Share·