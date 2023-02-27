Products
Home
→
Product
→
Tiny Notes
Ranked #18 for today
Tiny Notes
My startup diary - fundraising, pivot, mockups, and beyond
Visit
Upvote 4
Free
Discuss
Collect
Share
Stats
this is an unfiltered diary of a startup founder covering the ups and downs of his startup life. 🎢 ups and downs - launch, pivot 💰 fundraising 🎨 raw mockups straight from my figma
Launched in
Newsletters
,
Social Network
,
Social Media
by
Tiny Notes
About this launch
Tiny Notes
My public startup diary
0
reviews
4
followers
Follow for updates
Tiny Notes by
Tiny Notes
was hunted by
Alex
in
Newsletters
,
Social Network
,
Social Media
. Made by
Alex
and
Peter Kim
. Featured on February 28th, 2023.
Tiny Notes
is not rated yet. This is Tiny Notes's first launch.
Upvotes
4
Comments
1
Day rank
#18
Week rank
#67
