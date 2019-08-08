Discussion
Hunter
Manuela Tan
Thank you for hunting Tiny.ie 👋 I am very proud and nervous at the same time launching an app here in Product Hunt. Our team worked very hard to get to where we are today.💪 So here are some details of why we made Tiny.ie and what our app has to offer.🤓 So why did we make Tiny.ie? Our CEO, Fred Lam was looking in the market for a URL shortening service that would track ROI, provide ability to do remarketing on 3rd party platforms, and offer real-time secured data on his social media marketing efforts. Unfortunately, nothing in the market could really achieve what he wanted to do so he took advantage of the opportunity to create Tiny.ie, an all-in-one solution for digital advertisers to achieve better results with their social marketing efforts. What Tiny.ie has to offer? Tiny.ie is not just a URL shortener to track the number of clicks and where the clicks came from. 📈 - It also has the ability to track conversions and the source of the conversion. 💡 - It allows you to add pixels from social media platform to the shortened link so that you can build a list of custom audiences for remarketing purposes. 🔥 - Plus, it also comes with some powerful marketing features all within your short links from intersitial pop-up, link swapping, geographic linking and much more. The goal of Tiny.ie is to help digital advertisers to better optimize their marketing efforts to achieve the best ROI. 🚀 So that's about it! We’re really excited to show off Tiny.ie and would love to hear your feedback! 🙏 🎁 Product Hunt promo 🎁 During the first week of our Product Hunt launch, we are going to offer a 50% discount for 6 months on all of our plans for new subscribers. 🎉
Looks promising!
Maker
@jackie_tan Thank you! Please do not hesitate to contact us for further information or feedback! We greatly appreciate any feedback as we treat it as a gift.
How is this different from Bitly? I was just looking into Link Shortners two days ago, so I am a complete newbie. In any regards, goodluck!
Maker
@firas_al_mohasen1 First off thank you for checking us out! To answer your question, we have many features and benefits with Tiny.ie that Bitly does not have. But before I get into the details, I am in no way shape or form saying Bitly isn't great at all. They are an awesome tool that helps a significant of businesses around the globe. That said, we have some unique features that Bitly doesn't have. First, it's data protection. With Bitly if you add a "+" after a Bitly link, your data is exposed to your competitors and the public and on the other hand, we protect your data and it is only available to you and your team members. Secondly, we have the ability to swap links. So let's say that you have a link shared to your community but you ended up having a misspell or the wrong link. Instead of deleting the link, you can swap it out inside Tiny.ie. We also have a great list of other features and benefits that other providers may not have. This includes interstitial pop up which allows you to control your call to action on third-party websites, building a remarketing audience off of third-party websites, split-testing capability with conversion tracking and a whole lot more. We designed Tiny.ie for digital marketers and businesses to get better results with short links. Hope this helps and thanks once again! :)