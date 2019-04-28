Tiny Habit is a cute and simple habit tracking app. You only need to create a habit and click the card when it's done. Picture on the motivation card changes every time based on habit name, we think it may be interesting. Hope you like it.
Reviews
Discussion
MonaMaker@mona_carrot · app promotion
At first, I just wanted to develop good habits, such as sleep and get up early. If there is an app to help me record it can be motivated. I don't need the weekly, monthly statistics or habit group, and hope it can be neat and colorful. so here come the Tiny Habit!
